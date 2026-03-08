NY Giants will reportedly face competition from NFC East rivals for Kenneth Walker

Running backs are usually not as seeked out. After all, it’s well-known that’s the most underappreciated and underpaid position in football. However, this year is different and that might be thanks to Kenneth Walker III, who won Super Bowl MVP in February and now could be a market-setter for the position. While the New York Giants are eager to land him, an NFC East rival is also very well in the mix according to latest reports.

And that is because, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “I’m hearing Walker will consider the Giants and Commanders among his options, with the Titans as a possibility, too.” Fowler also mentions Denver and Kansas City as possible suitors, but that their interest depend solely on the price ranges. As for now, Giants and Commanders are the frontrunners.

Fowler also mentions Rico Dowdle as an option for the Commanders. The power back had strong outings for Carolina last season, where he started as the backup, and then ended up being the RB1 for the Panthers. He had multiple 200+ yards in multiple games.

The other big name in the RB market is Travis Etienne

Fowler stated Travis Etienne as a name to watch. “Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City.” Etienne is fresh off a career-resurgence year, where he had 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. Hence, at just 26 years old, he is also a name to monitor.

Etienne is an intriguing name given the fact that he is also a good pass-catcher that can help on play-action or screen passes too. While not the fastest back, he is strong and elusive. He is coming off a career-high 545 yards after contact.

The Giants also made other moves regarding RBs

The Giants recently confirmed they will bring back Devin Singletary, as well as the return of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy. New York had a good rushing offense last year, but it wants a heavy hitter on the backfield.

Whether that’s the right approach or not remains to be seen, but the fact is new head coach John Harbaugh wants to run the football until kingdom come. Hence, that’s where the Giants’ head’s at. It will be an old-school approach to the offense.