NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza receives concerning injury update on Robert Stock

Robert Stock, New York Mets rotation player, suffers injury at WBC as Carlos Mendoza faces a setback during MLB preparations.

By Matías Persuh

Carlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCarlos Mendoza #64 of the New York Mets.

As teams gear up for the start of a new MLB season, the World Baseball Classic is also underway. It was there that Robert Stock suffered an injury, raising concerns for New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

Although it was initially reported that Stock experienced shoulder discomfort after playing with Team Israel, it was later revealed that his injury is finally more serious than initially thought.

“Robert Stock, RHP, says he’s been told he needs thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Said he could possibly be back by the end of the year,” the insider Jon Heyman revealed via X.

He later added: Stock furthermore was told he has the ‘bad’ kind of TOS, whereby the artery is compressed. Stock reported shoulder discomfort following three dominant shutout innings for team Israel versus the Marlins.” Undoubtedly, this is news Mendoza did not want to hear at this stage of preparing his Mets.

Robert Stock
Robert Stock #89 of the New York Mets.
Stock was an important option for Mendoza

Robert Stock was projected to be a versatile depth piece for manager Carlos Mendoza, serving as a reliable alternative to fill gaps in a rotation led by starters like Kodai Senga and Luis Severino.

However, Stock’s recent injury has disrupted those plans, forcing the front office to reassess their options to ensure the staff remains protected behind the primary starters.

During the 2024–25 winter cycle, he dominated the Pacific Mexican League, capturing the Pitching Triple Crown with a 1.60 ERA, 10 wins, and 101 strikeouts. Across his MLB career, he has maintained a 4.90 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 ratio over 91.2 innings.

Matías Persuh
