NY Giants rumors: Jaxson Dart could lose key weapon, who is being sought by the AFC South

The NFL offseason is entering a crucial stage, with many teams already starting to shape their rosters. The New York Giants are among them, which is why every step is being considered meticulously. Jaxson Dart, who is coming off a great campaign as a rookie, will once again lead his teammates on the field.

Wan’Dale Robinson is fresh off a great year in the Big Apple, serving as one of the quarterback’s main weapons throughout the season. However, his future could be away from Dart heading into what’s next.

The talented wide receiver, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, is being pursued by one of the teams in the AFC South currently in the middle of a rebuilding process: the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson became a free agent after his contract situation with the Giants came to an end, as the team did not place the franchise tag on him. His return to New York appears very unlikely, as the player will likely seek a new four-year contract worth between $65 million and $70 million.

While rumors about his future also include a potential move to the Steelers to join forces with Aaron Rodgers, the truth is that in Tennessee he could reunite with a familiar face in Brian Daboll.

The offensive outlook for the Giants

If the Giants fail to re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson this offseason, their wide receiver corps faces a period of significant transition under John Harbaugh. The unit’s stability hinges primarily on Malik Nabers, whose recovery from a torn ACL and meniscus remains the biggest question mark for the 2026 season.

Without Robinson’s reliable production in the slot, the team would be forced to lean heavily on Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt, though neither has yet proven they can consistently carry the volume of a top-tier passing attack.

Consequently, the front office would likely need to be aggressive in the free agent market or trade block, targeting high-end talent like Alec Pierce or Jaylen Waddle to provide Jaxson Dart with the necessary weapons to maintain the offense’s momentum.

