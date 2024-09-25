Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

JJ Redick, coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, confirms the starting five for the upcoming NBA season, led by star LeBron James.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after the Laker defeated the Atlanta Hawks 87-86 in a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
© Photo by Candice Ward/Getty ImagesHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on after the Laker defeated the Atlanta Hawks 87-86 in a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has unveiled the team’s starting lineup for the upcoming season, featuring the iconic NBA superstar LeBron James at the helm.

Redick has been transparent with his players from the start, building trust and clarity regarding each player’s role. There has been a lot of speculation about who will start the season for the Lakers, including Bronny James, LeBron’s son.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Lowe Post podcast with Zach Lowe, Redick confirmed he will keep the same lineup to start the season: “Yes, it’ll be the starting five that went 23-10 last year.” D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis will make up the Lakers’ starting five. Redick emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity and playing to each player’s strengths.

Advertisement

“It’s funny because I think when people hear about LeBron playing off the ball, they think it means he won’t have the ball at all. LeBron is one of the smartest players, and using him as a screener and finding ways to get him the ball in specific spots on the floor where he can facilitate and score, that’s what I mean by being off the ball. I don’t mean LeBron is going to walk the ball up, face ball pressure at 94 feet, and run a high pick-and-roll every time. That’s not how we’re going to play. Redick said.

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In terms of what the offense will look like, there will be a decent amount of movement. The shot profile will hopefully improve. We’ve discussed ways to get more paint touches, shoot more 3s, and manage midrange shots, whether in the post or isolation. But hopefully, the shot profile will improve. One of the margins this team created last year—and historically with this group—has been free throws. Beyond that, there hasn’t been much margin creation, so we’re going to try to create more. One focus will be offensive rebounding and corner crashes. I’m not comparing this to a previous coach or system, but these are some of the things that will reflect my coaching style,” Redick added.

LeBron James\&#039; son Bronny draws surprising comparison with NBA champion

see also

LeBron James" son Bronny draws surprising comparison with NBA champion

What did Redick say about Bronny James?

Lakers coach JJ Redick also took the opportunity to speak about LeBron’s son, Bronny:I see Bronny as a young player with immense potential. He’s the first player we get to mold and develop within our system. We’re going to use the G League as a key tool in our player development. As for the LeBron-Bronny dynamic, we’ve discussed it, we’ve thought it through, and it’s going to happen—sooner rather than later.”

Advertisement

What will the Lakers’ bench rotation be like?

The Lakers’ bench rotation will feature Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaxson Hayes. However, Vanderbilt might not be ready to start the season due to injury, which could affect the rotation.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury
NBA

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Georgia Bulldogs before SEC game
Sports

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Georgia Bulldogs before SEC game

Vince McMahon talks about WWE’s Chris Benoit in new Netflix series
Sports

Vince McMahon talks about WWE’s Chris Benoit in new Netflix series

NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key teammate for the rest of the season
NFL

NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray loses key teammate for the rest of the season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo