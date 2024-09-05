Charles Barkley delivers strong rebuttal to Caitlin Clark’s critics

Former NBA player Charles Barkley has become a defender of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, harshly criticizing those who have attacked the WNBA player.

Charles Barkley, renowned sportscaster and former NBA player, has come to the defense of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Barkley has sharply criticized those who have made negative comments about Clark, using strong language against them.

Barkley has been a vocal supporter of Clark since the young player began to stand out in the WNBA. In a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Charles Barkley expressed frustration with the amount of criticism Clark has faced throughout her career.

“These ladies, and I’m a WNBA fan, they cannot have (expletive) this Caitlin Clark thing up any worse if they tried,” Barkley said. “People believe what we say on television. Just because someone doesn’t like you or your personality doesn’t mean they can go on TV and slander you. It’s total (expletive)“

“This girl is incredible. The amount of attention, the number of eyeballs she’s brought to college and the pros, and for these women to have this petty jealousy… you ask yourself, ‘Damn, what’s going on here?'” Barkley added.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks for an opening against Odyssey Sims #6 of the Los Angeles Sparks in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 04, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Barkley praises Clark for her attitude

Barkley also praised Caitlin Clark for not responding to the negative comments she has received. “And the thing I love about her, she never says a word. But these ladies, who I love and respect their game, they couldn’t have (expletive) this thing up any worse. There’s been so much negativity and a lot of it is just petty jealousness.” Barkley said.

Caitlin Clark has had an impressive rookie season in the WNBA. She has averaged 18.9 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. In addition, she has achieved her second triple-double of the season, solidifying her as one of the best players in the league.

Thanks to Clark’s performances, the Indiana Fever have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Clark’s presence has generated significant interest in the WNBA and has helped attract more fans to women’s basketball.

Barkley’s support is crucial

Charles Barkley’s support for Caitlin Clark is significant. Barkley is a well-respected figure in the basketball world, and his words can have a major impact on how people perceive Clark.

The fact that Barkley has come to Clark’s defense shows that the young star is being recognized for her talent and contributions to women’s basketball. Despite the criticism, Clark continues to shine on the court and is expected to have a successful career in the WNBA.