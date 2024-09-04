Trending topics:
Caitlin Clark makes something clear to WNBA after Indiana Fever clinched spot in the playoffs

Caitlin Clark sent a big warning to the WNBA about what's coming with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Caitlin Clark has fulfilled her first promise in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. The legend of the Iowa Hawkeyes is starting a revolution.

Right now, Clark is a clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and, thanks to her performances after the break for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she is even in the MVP conversation.

Undoubtedly, Caitlin’s impact on and off the court will propel her to stardom levels compared to NBA names such as LeBron James or Stephen Curry. Now, a championship run awaits.

Will Caitlin Clark win Rookie of the Year award in WNBA?

Caitlin Clark is currently a massive favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award in the WNBA. Although Angel Reese is in second place putting very solid numbers, there’s an abysmal difference statistically.

However, Clark reminded the league that she doesn’t care about any individual awards. The message for the entire WNBA is clear. Even with the Indiana Fever as underdogs, there’s nothing to lose.

“I understand the game better. I’m more comfortable with my teammates. I think I’m just playing a little more free. Being more aggressive. We’re definitely shooting it well. We’re playing off each other well. We’re looking for each other and we’re getting downhill. I think it’s been a good balance of everything too.”

Has Caitlin Clark won a championship?

Caitlin Clark couldn’t win a national championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the college level, but she could hoist her first trophy in the WNBA during this magical rookie season.

“We’ve been winning. That’s what makes this so much better. It just feels like our chemistry is better. Everything flows. It’s just one game at a time. We still have a lot of challenges left. The playoffs were our goal since Day 1. Now, every single game matters for positioning. We’re not taking it for granted.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

