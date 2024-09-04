Caitlin Clark sent a big warning to the WNBA about what's coming with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark has fulfilled her first promise in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. The legend of the Iowa Hawkeyes is starting a revolution.

Right now, Clark is a clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and, thanks to her performances after the break for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she is even in the MVP conversation.

Undoubtedly, Caitlin’s impact on and off the court will propel her to stardom levels compared to NBA names such as LeBron James or Stephen Curry. Now, a championship run awaits.

Will Caitlin Clark win Rookie of the Year award in WNBA?

Caitlin Clark is currently a massive favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award in the WNBA. Although Angel Reese is in second place putting very solid numbers, there’s an abysmal difference statistically.

However, Clark reminded the league that she doesn’t care about any individual awards. The message for the entire WNBA is clear. Even with the Indiana Fever as underdogs, there’s nothing to lose.

see also Caitlin Clark makes something clear to Angel Reese about Rookie of the Year award in WNBA

“I understand the game better. I’m more comfortable with my teammates. I think I’m just playing a little more free. Being more aggressive. We’re definitely shooting it well. We’re playing off each other well. We’re looking for each other and we’re getting downhill. I think it’s been a good balance of everything too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Has Caitlin Clark won a championship?

Caitlin Clark couldn’t win a national championship with the Iowa Hawkeyes at the college level, but she could hoist her first trophy in the WNBA during this magical rookie season.

see also LeBron James had epic reaction after Caitlin Clark put best game of her WNBA career against Angel Reese

“We’ve been winning. That’s what makes this so much better. It just feels like our chemistry is better. Everything flows. It’s just one game at a time. We still have a lot of challenges left. The playoffs were our goal since Day 1. Now, every single game matters for positioning. We’re not taking it for granted.”