NBA all-star Charles Barkley couldn't contain his reaction when asked what he thought about Bradley Beal's new million-dollar contract to stay with the Washington Wizards.

The NBA is not the same as it was more than 20 years ago, a time when Charles Barkley was one of the league's benchmarks. One of the most significant changes has been the issue of salaries, as the amounts that are handled today are unparalleled with the past, such as the new millionaire contract of shooting guard Bradley Beal.

At the time, Barkley forged his current status as an NBA legend thanks to glorious performances with the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets. Unfortunately for the 1993 season MVP's cause, the only thing he failed to win was a league championship.

Sir Charles, who was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2010, had quite desirable earnings throughout his 16-year pro basketball career: according to Spotrac, he received just over $40 million. His most lucrative year was the year of his retirement, in 1999-2000, when he received $9 million from the Rockets.

How Charles Barkley reacted to Bradley Beal's million-dollar contract with the Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be able to continue to enjoy the talent of shooting guard Bradley Beal, after the Big Panda, in a shrewd move, waived his $36.4 million option to become a free agent and sign a new 5-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards. Barkley's reaction to this was priceless.

“Wow. Let me tell you something. My mom, I love my mom, she passed away a few years ago. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me?! Just a couple more years!”, said the Round Mound of Rebound to Washington Football Talk Podcast.

The contract signed with the Washington Wizards makes Bradley Beal the fourth highest paid player in the NBA, behind Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors ($48.07 million), Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers ($47.06 million) and LeBron James, also of the Lakers, at $44.47 million per year.