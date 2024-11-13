NBA News: Klay Thompson's surprising admission about facing Warriors' Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson had a unique perspective as he watched Stephen Curry’s impressive finish for the Golden State Warriors in their NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay Thompson‘s return to Chase Center as a member of the Dallas Mavericks was a special moment in the NBA. However, the game took an unexpected turn when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry orchestrated an epic comeback in the fourth quarter.

The duo of Curry and Klay Thompson, known as the “Splash Brothers,” formed one of the deadliest pairs in NBA history. Together, they won four championships and left an indelible mark on the league.

Stephen Curry scored the Warriors’ final 12 points, leading his team to a 120-117 victory. Thompson, now on the opposite side, had a front-row seat to witness his former teammate’s skill and determination.

As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported, Thompson was candid about the experience. “It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries,” Thompson said of Curry. “The guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I’ve been on the other end… and it sucks.”

A duel of titans

The matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks was an emotional spectacle. Curry and Thompson, two of the best shooters in NBA history, faced off, showcasing their talent and skill. While Thompson had a solid performance, it was Curry who stole the show with his impressive finishing. His ability to score from anywhere on the court remains one of his greatest strengths.

What’s next for Thompson and Curry?

In the coming months, Curry and Thompson will meet again on two more occasions, with matchups on Wednesday, February 12, and Sunday, February 23. The next encounter will take place in Dallas, followed by the final meeting in the Bay Area. These NBA games promise to be thrilling, filled with emotions and friendly rivalry.