Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face each other at the United Center this Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Chicago Bulls are close to securing their place in the top 6 teams in the Eastern Conference. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are only two wins away, so they could still displace them. The Bulls do not want to suffer any unpleasant surprises at the end of the regular season, and for that they must try to win what they have left.

In the case of the Celtics, they are only two wins away from the Miami Heat, although there are only 4 games left. For the Boston franchise to finish first in the standings, they must try to win as much as possible and wait for the Heat to lose at least three games. It's complicated, but the Celtics will try.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Live stream: FuboTV

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will play this Wednesday, April 6 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the United Center will be the third between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victory for Bulls on November 1, by 128-114; and one for Celtics on January 15 by 114-112.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics to be played this Wednesday, April 6, at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Boston.

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Celtics, who are in better shape than the Bulls, will most likely be chosen as favorites.

