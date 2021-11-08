Chicago Bulls play against Brooklyn Nets tonight for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at United Center in Chicago tonight, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Rise up at home again. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Bulls recently lost a pair of games to the 76ers, one on the road 98-103 and one at home 105-114. It's the first time they've lost two straight games this season, before those losses the Bulls won two straight games at home.

Brooklyn Nets are positive at 7-3 record with a five-game winning streak, the most recent win against the Raptors 116-103. Looks like Brooklyn doesn't need Kyrie Irving this season. After this game the Nets travel to Florida to play against Orlando.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Chicago Bulls are in the 5th spot of the Eastern Conference with 6-3 and the home record is positive with 3 wins and only two losses. The Bulls opened the 2021-22 NBA season with four consecutive victories. Chicago Bulls are scoring an average of 107.9 points per game and the defense allow only 102.7 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets won the last five games against Pacers 105-95, Pistons 117-91, Hawks 117-108, Pistons 96-90 and Raptors 116-103. The last two games are part of a long series of six games on the road before heading back home. Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 106.1 points per game and the team allows only 103.3 points per game.

Kevin Durant is the only Nets player averaging over twenty points with 28.6 PPG and 57.3% FG, and James Harden is second-best with 18.7 PPG and 39.7% 3-pointers. The Bulls are led by DeMar DeRozan with 26.8 PPG and 42.1% FG, and LaVine with 26.4 PPG and 89.5% Free throws.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bulls are favorites to win this game with -1.5 points to cover at FanDuel, they have a good record but the visitors have a positive record on the road. Brooklyn Nets are underdogs with +1.5 ATS, the totals are set at 215 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 215.



FanDuel Chicago Bulls -1.5 Totals 215 Brooklyn Nets +1.5

* Odds via FanDuel.