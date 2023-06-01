For years, the Denver Nuggets have been underrated and overlooked by most NBA analysts and fans. Some even admitted they weren’t familiar with Nikola Jokic’s dominant game until this postseason run.

Coach Mike Malone has repeatedly taken shots at the media for not giving his team the attention and praise they deserve. But the Nuggets have put the world on notice once and for all this season.

That’s why people are finally talking about Jokic’s prospects as a future Hall of Famer. As a matter of fact, NBA analyst Chris Broussard claimed that he could top multiple NBA legends — Charles Barkley included — with a championship win this season.

Chris Broussard Says Nikola Jokic Will Pass Multiple Legends With A Win In The NBA Finals

“He’s ahead of [Kevin] Garnett if he wins this championship,” Broussard said. “Probably [Charles] Barkley. I love Barkley, but this dude is leading a team to a championship and his numbers are outrageous. If he wins this championship he’s better than Dirk [Nowitzki].”

“I think he’s just better than Dirk, period,” added Broussard. “Dirk’s got one MVP and one championship, Jokic has two MVPs and may have the same championship. He’s a better rebounder, Dirk wasn’t a defender– I think Dirk is overrated by a lot of people… Durant? Not yet. When Jokic’s career is all said and done, he’ll be ahead of Kevin Durant.”

To put Jokic in the same conversation with those players only speaks volumes to how dominant he’s been throughout the season. He’s averaging a 30-point triple-double, making history and putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers.

There’s no denying that Jokic is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player and he might as well set the blueprint for the modern-day big man, and it’ll be interesting to see how his career pans out once it’s all said and done.