Damian Lillard is one of the most wanted players in the NBA. After the Denver Nuggets proved they could stay on top in the near future, many teams have decided to risk it all in order to stop that.

For example, the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal to have a championship caliber roster alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. That’s the exact same effect Lillard could have in a new franchise.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers have the final word to produce or not a blockbuster trade. One thing is for sure. Many teams have knocked on the door looking for a massive operation.

Damian Lillard will stay with the Portland Trail Blazers

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have shut down any chance to trade Damian Lillard. Though many teams have asked about the situation, Portland won’t take any more calls.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away of being a contender.

Damian Lillard is 32-years old and he’s been seven times to the All-Star game. The Miami Heat seemed to have an advantage to convince him thanks to a roster which includes Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. At least right now, the problem is the Blazers won’t concede.