Jordan Poole is out of the Warriors after blockbuster trade

Jordan Poole was supposed to be a long term star of the Golden State Warriors playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. That’s why, just a few months ago, he got a four-year, $140 million extension.

Since he was drafted with the 26th overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft, Poole had an immediate impact helping the Warriors to be a dominant force in the West. In the 2021-2022 season, the guard was crucial in that magical championship run when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the finals.

Now, after many reports pointed out problems in the locker room, the Warriors and Steve Kerr had enough of Jordan Poole. He’s out of Golden State and, in an incredible situation, Chris Paul gets a shot to win a ring.

Jordan Poole is traded by the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul

In a moment where many franchises are building star caliber rosters, like the Phoenix Suns trading for Bradley Beal or the Celtics with Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors made their move.

After the Wizards acquired Chris Paul in Beal’s trade, Washington sent CP3 to Golden State and got Jordan Poole in return. It’s a massive move considering the big age difference between them.

In the transaction, the Wizards also receive a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick from the Warriors. So, maybe Stephen Curry indeed got tired of Poole in that playoff series against the Lakers and LeBron James.