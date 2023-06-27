Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have been rivals and foes for almost a decade. The Golden State Warriors star took his spot as the undisputed best point guard in the NBA, and he got the best of him more often than not.

One of Curry’s ultimate highlights actually involves breaking Paul’s ankles, and there has been a bit of back-and-forth between them, with Draymond Green even admitting that he’s fueled that debate.

That’s why the Jordan Poole trade was rather controversial, as Paul will now have to serve as Curry’s backup. Even so, when asked about that, CP3 claims there’s no bad blood whatsoever.

Chris Paul Says He’s Excited About Playing With Stephen Curry

“Me and Steph have known each other a long time,” the veteran point guard told ESPN. “My wife was at his wedding; I think him and his wife was at our wedding.”

“But we’ve known each other for a very long time, so I’m excited to get a chance to play alongside him, Klay, Wig, Draymond, all them, man, they got an unbelievable organization, and that team is just, they’ve been playing together for a while, and they know what they’re doing,” Paul added.

Of course, it’s not like he was going to say anything different. Then again, we’re talking about two grown-ups and veteran leaders, so there’s no reason to think they can’t put their egos aside and just coexist.