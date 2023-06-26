For years, people in NBAcircles have especulated about Draymond Green’s future. He’s been a major contributor to the Golden State Warriors since he entered the league, and it’s hard to envision him somewhere else.

But the fact of the matter is that Green is an unrestricted free agent, and as such, he’s got the right to sign with any team of his choosing. Moreover, he’s going to have plenty of offers sitting on his table.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein believes the Warriors will keep him around for the long run, as all it would take to keep him side by side with Stephen Curry would be a three-year deal worth around $100 million.

Green Could Get A Three-Year Contract

“I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming,” Stein wrote.

“(A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old),” the report concluded.

Those numbers are now possible thanks to the Jordan Poole trade. Both parties got together before Green’s vacation, so it seems like it’s just a matter of time before they sort things out.