NBA News: Former Cleveland teammate criticizes LeBron James' performance in Lakers' loss to Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling with recent performances, having dropped three consecutive games in the 2024-25 NBA season, causing them to slide down the Western Conference standings. The latest defeat came on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, where they were defeated 127-100 by the Phoenix Suns. After the game, former Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins didn’t hold back in his criticism of LeBron James’ performance.

“Bron was horrible tonight defensively,” Perkins wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. He didn’t stop there, further criticizing his former teammate’s demeanor: “And his body language was unacceptable.”

Perkins’ analysis is partially justified. In 34 minutes of play, James finished the game without a block or a steal—stats that stand out for a player of his caliber. Though he contributed seven defensive rebounds, his overall defensive impact was lacking.

On the offensive end, LeBron did make notable contributions, scoring 18 points and dishing out 10 assists, in addition to grabbing one offensive rebound. However, for a player of James’ stature, these numbers were insufficient, especially given the Lakers’ current struggles. In a critical game like this, more was expected from the team’s leader.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts with Kendrick Perkins #3 against Boston Celtics after the second quarter in Game Four during the first round of the 2015 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2015 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lakers’ broader issues

James wasn’t the only Lakers player who came under Perkins’ scrutiny. He also took aim at D’Angelo Russell, criticizing the guard’s performance on the court. “D’Angelo Russell be trippen. Some of the things he does on the court makes my damn skin crawl,” Perkins said.

Beyond individual performances, Perkins pointed to deeper issues with the Lakers’ roster construction. “Perimeter play will always be the issue for the Lakers on both ends of the floor,” he noted, adding a pointed remark about the team’s front office: “Hopefully (Rob) Pelinka will address the issue before Bron retires!!!”

Praise for Kevin Durant

While Perkins’ comments on the Lakers were pointed, he also took a moment to praise the Suns, particularly Kevin Durant. “The Suns look like a lottery team without KD, but with KD… they definitely look like legit title contenders!” Perkins remarked. Durant, who returned after missing seven games, played a key role in the victory, scoring 23 points in 30 minutes of action.

