NHL News: Penguins star Kris Letang's admission on frustrating season with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin

The Pittsburgh Penguins are stuck in the NHL‘s basement. Just when the team appeared to hit rock-bottom, they dug themselves into a deeper hole. This is an unexplored territory for one of the most decorated franchises in the league, and the team’s core is definitely not used to these results. Kris Letang voiced his frustration on the terrible campaign alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins are 2-5-3 over the last 10 games. Sitting in 29th place in the league, the Black and Gold is waving their season goodbye well before the All-Star Break. Pittsburgh missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their last two seasons, however, they’ve never been in such a slump.

The historic core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang won three Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh. Though slim, their hopes for one last deep postseason run were high coming into the season. However, the narrative has quickly shifted for the Penguins. Frustrating would be an understatement—for the decorated trio, this campaign has been nothing short of embarrassing.

“We’re trying to support each other,” Letang said of Crosby and Malkin. “It’s obviously something new. It’s tough right now because game in and game out, it’s just been the same thing, the same mistakes. And then it’s the third period, and you’re down 5-1. That would be tough for anybody to deal with.”

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the first period Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 29, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Concerning numbers

The Penguins on-ice product is underwhelming, to say the least. The Pens struggle consistently night in and night out and the statistics showcase the problems within the lineup. Mike Sullivan doesn’t find the answers and the Penguins continue to sink in the standings.

Pittsburgh allows the most goals per game with an average of 3.96 tallies. Moreover, the Penguins are the seventh-worst team in goals scored per game with an average of 2.52 scores.

Pittsburgh has lost three games in a row and will look to end the streak when they host the Vancouver Canucks on November 27. Up next, the Penguins will visit the Boston Bruins on November 29 and return to home ice for a matchup with the Calgary Flames on November 30.

