Ben Simmons reportedly interested in long-term deal with Kings

The Sacramento Kings ended up signing and securing Ben Simmons‘ return to the NBA on a one-year deal with an interesting contract, though they could reach an agreement on a long-term deal to keep him in the league.

ESPN NBA reporter Marc J. Spears explained why Simmons could stay in Sacramento for more than just one season, noting that the Aussie is “a pretty loyal guy,” adding that “I think he’d want to stay” if it turned out to be a nice fit between the player and team.

“I think Sacramento offers an opportunity to not only play but to be supported. You go to Sacramento, it’s about basketball. You go to Sacramento, I put their fans up with anybody in the world, in terms of the NBA. They eat, sleep, drink (basketball),” Spears said.

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Simmons has interesting potential to stay

Given that Simmons only received a veteran minimum contract, the financial burden is not heavy if he does not perform for the team. But if he plays well, this could be an excellent contract for Sacramento, as Simmons is an exceptional defensive player who can also contribute points, passes, and rebounds, proving to be a very complete player.

Ben Simmons during a Los Angeles Clippers match.

Everyone knows shooting has never been Simmons’ strong suit, but if he can offer solid defense for the Kings and also contribute leadership on and off the court, this could be a good fit between the team and the player.

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Simmons was a three-time All-Star during his four seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers (2017-18 to 2020-21). However, he has only played 108 games since the end of the 2020-21 season, as a series of injuries has kept him sidelined for long periods.

Ben Simmons last played in the 2024-25 NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per game across 51 games (24 starts).