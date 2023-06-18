Chris Paul: What will be his next team after incredible trade for Bradley Beal?

Chris Paul is 38-years old and still trying to win his first championship in the NBA. After playing for the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets and Thunder, the future Hall of Famer went to Phoenix where he seemed to have his best shot at it.

Last season, the Suns formed a star caliber roster with Paul, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. However, they were stopped in the playoffs by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Now, Chris Paul is out of the Suns after a blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal with the Washington Wizards. Nevertheless, the next chapter of CP3 is uncertain looking for a last chance to hoist the long awaited trophy.

What will be Chris Paul’s next team?

According to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, Bradley Beal will go to the Suns joining Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. In exchange, the Wizards receive Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round draft picks.

Though Beal is now part of a super team, Paul’s situation is totally different. Even after the trade, CP3 wants to play for a contender and the Washington Wizards might not offer him that scenario.

That’s why both reports point out the deal might take some days to be official as the Wizards could search a third team for Chris Paul. In case there are no suitors, Washington could let him be a free agent. If that happens, the market will be totally open for a massive decision. Remember, it’s his last shot at a NBA championship.