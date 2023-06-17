Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The suspension for the star of the Memphis Grizzlies begins immediately and will remain in effect through the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play.

Furthermore, the NBA assured his return is not guaranteed. Morant will be required to meet certain conditions before he comes back to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension.

After the announcement, Ja Morant made a public statement about the historic decision and the personal struggles he’s been dealing with. The 23-year old has a big responsibility as one of the greatest players in the NBA.

Ja Morant’s apology after NBA suspension

Ja Morant didn’t question at all the NBA’s decision and, on the contrary, acknowledged he has a lot of work to do. “I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis.”

Morantgot in trouble after two incidents involving guns on social media. The first one came during the first days of March after a game between the Grizzlies and the Nuggets. He started an Instagram Live transmission from a nightclub. The problem for the player was that he displayed a weapon and was even smiling while doing it.

Two months later, after the regular season ended, Ja Morant appeared singing inside a car with his friend, Davonte Pack, when he suddenly showed, again, a gun.

In his recent public statement, the young star also apologized to commissioner, Adam Silver, thanking him for the opportunity to play at the highest level. “I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better.”

Finally, the superstar asked for chance at redemption. “And to all my fans, I’m going to make it up to you. I promise. I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my mental health and decision making. I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man that what I’ve been showing you.”