Bradley Beal was one of the most wanted players by many teams in the NBA. Since his arrival to the Wizards in 2012, he became a star and that’s why, just last season, Washington gave him a five-year, $251 million max contract.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul finally had a championship caliber roster with the Suns when Kevin Durant arrived to Phoenix. However, even with a superb trio alongside Devin Booker, they failed once again in the playoffs facing the Denver Nuggets. As a consequence, Monty Williams was fired as head coach.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Wizards and Suns have shaken the league. A blockbuster trade involving Beal and Paul could massively change the balance of power.

Report: Bradley Beal and Chris Paul switch teams in blockbuster trade

According to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns have agreed on a massive trade involving two NBA superstars.

Bradley Beal will go to the Suns joining Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. In exchange, the Wizards receive Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round Draft picks.

In the end, Beal’s no-trade clause was the key for him to decide his next destination as the move had been rumored for many weeks. The possible options besides Phoenix were Miami, Sacramento and Milwaukee.

Of course, the big question is Chris Paul. He is 38-years old and still looking for his first NBA championship. That’s why both reports point out the deal might take some days to be official as the Wizards could search for a third team to let CP3 go to a contender.

If there are no suitors, another alternative could be Washington letting Paul become a free agent. On the other hand, the Suns’ message is clear with Beal. All-in to finally hoist the trophy.