Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sends powerful message about his physical condition this NBA season

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers secured a crucial 128-116 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Kawhi Leonard played a key role in the win, delivering his best performance of the 2024-25 NBA season and then sending a strong message about his physical condition.

During the post-game press conference in the locker room, which was shared by journalist Law Murray on his X account, Leonard was asked to rate how he was feeling on a scale of 1 to 10. “I feel a 10, that’s why I’m playing,” the forward responded seriously.

Minutes earlier, while still on the court giving another interview, Kawhi elaborated on the same subject. “I feel good right now,” he said, but emphasized the need for continuous evaluation. “We’ll see how it goes in the morning and we’ll just keep moving.”

Leonard played his most significant minutes of the season, totaling 28 on the court. In that time, he made a major impact, registering a season-high 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, playing a pivotal role in the Clippers‘ victory.

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers.

Kawhi improves the Clippers’ performances

Kawhi Leonard’s return is a welcome development for the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team has managed to remain competitive this season without one of their main stars, they are now firmly in playoff contention, sitting among the top six teams in the Western Conference.

However, with Leonard back in the lineup, things are much smoother for the Clippers. The forward has seamlessly meshed with teammates James Harden, Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac, forming a promising starting five.

“I think it’s just consistency in us,” Leonard said. “Zu playing better, getting rebounds. Him learning from James in his second year with pick-and-roll, being more patient in that pocket. And then, obviously, you’ve got Norm, who can shoot and score at three different levels. And then, you know, adding me—being able to do the same thing and guard on the other end. I think that helps.”

Tyronn Lue is pleased with Leonard’s performance

At the post-game press conference in Texas, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke about his strategy for managing Leonard’s minutes during the game. “I knew it was going to be a tough game. I felt like we were going to need him down the stretch,” Lue began. “So we got him around the 10-minute mark, I think, and then we got him out, and got him back in.”

Lue was also pleased with Leonard’s performance. “That was huge for us, to be able to finish this game. Like I said, just his presence on the floor, defensively and offensively, it calms us down,” he added. “I thought he came out in the third quarter and really took control of the game.”