NBA News: Kawhi Leonard believes James Harden and another Clippers teammate deserve All-Star nods

Los Angeles Clippers pulled off an impressive 127-117 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, powered by stellar performances from James Harden and Norman Powell. After the game, Kawhi Leonard praised his teammates and expressed his belief that both Harden and Powell deserve spots on the NBA All-Star roster.

“[James Harden] and [Norman Powell] closing out that game was special,” Leonard said. “It was great, very special. Them taking on the challenge, getting to their spots—they made it look easy.”

Leonard went on to highlight their consistency this season: “They’ve been playing great all year. There’s a lot of politics in [All-Star selections]. I’m not sure if they’re going to give us two players, but hopefully, they do. They’ve been playing at a high level.”

James Harden delivered a game-high 40 points, along with five rebounds and nine assists. He shot 12-of-24 from the field and went a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Norman Powell contributed 33 points, six rebounds, and three steals on 11-of-23 shooting. The Clippers improved to an impressive 22-8 (.733 win percentage) this season in games where Powell scores at least 18 points.

Norman Powell #24 and James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers celebrate a score during a 131-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks

Harden: All-Star recognition is secondary to team goals

A 10-time NBA All-Star, James Harden remains one of the league’s most respected players, but he downplayed the significance of individual accolades this season.

“It would mean a lot,” Harden said when asked about potentially earning another All-Star nod. “I think it would be my 10th or 11th. Just being one of the top 24 players in this league—I feel like I deserve it. But I’m not going to campaign for myself. I just go out there, put the work in, and it is what it is.”

Harden emphasized that team success is his primary focus: “We’re, what, top five or top six [in the standings]? [Norm] is shooting the ball at a high clip, leading our team in scoring. Somebody’s got to make it. We’ve put the work in and put ourselves in a really good position. But that’s out of our control. For us, I think we’re just focused on continuing to rack up wins because we’ve got a bigger goal than All-Star Games.”

Harden has been productive this season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 39.7% shooting from the field and 34.4% from three-point range. He’s one of only three players in the Western Conference averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists per game.

Powell’s case for All-Star selection

Norman Powell has been equally impactful, showcasing his offensive firepower. Powell is averaging 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.5 made three-pointers per game on 49% shooting from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc. He has scored 20+ points in 28 of the 37 games he has played this NBA season.

“I think I’ve been playing at an All-Star level all season,” Powell told ClutchPoints. “Honestly, I don’t like talking about myself, but numbers don’t lie—where I’m at, what I’m averaging, what I’m doing across the board, and the efficiency that I’m playing with. I see myself as an All-Star, I want to be an All-Star, and I think I am.”

As the Clippers continue to climb in the standings, the performances of Harden and Powell remain pivotal. Whether or not both players earn All-Star nods, their impact on the Clippers’ success this season is undeniable.