Sixers' Paul George issues strong message about former Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard

Paul George joined the Philadelphia 76ers this season, ending a five-year tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played alongside NBA star Kawhi Leonard. Now, George has delivered a powerful message regarding his former teammate.

On his Podcast P show, Paul George discussed the Toronto Raptors and which players should have their jerseys retired at Scotiabank Arena in the near future. Without hesitation, he endorsed his former teammate. “The city of Toronto should put Kawhi up there,” George stated.

Considering Leonard spent just one season with the Raptors, some might view the tribute as excessive. However, Paul George is unwavering in his belief that the small forward deserves it. “Just because he won a championship for them,” he explained.

Indeed, Leonard’s time in Toronto was brief but incredibly impactful. He joined the Raptors for the 2018-19 season, appearing in 60 regular-season games. His efforts helped Toronto finish second in the Eastern Conference with a 58-24 record, securing their place in the playoffs.

In the postseason, Leonard proved invaluable, playing all 24 games and averaging 30.5 points per contest. His stellar performance led the Raptors to their first and only NBA championship, marking Kawhi’s second title after his 2014 success with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

George and Leonard’s time together in Los Angeles

After winning the title with the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard left the team to pursue a new challenge: leading the Los Angeles Clippers to their first championship. Joining him in this endeavor was Paul George, who arrived from the Oklahoma City Thunder around the same time.

Together, George and Leonard aimed to elevate the Clippers to the top, but each attempt fell short. Their closest opportunity came in 2021, when they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Now, the two have parted ways. Paul George is working to regain his best form with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Leonard has only recently returned to the court after dealing with significant physical issues that kept him sidelined for much of the season with the Clippers.

George’s additional picks for Raptors’ honors

In addition to Leonard, George believes two other former Raptors should have their jerseys honored when their NBA careers come to a close. “DeMar and Kyle gotta go up there together,” he said, referring to DeRozan and Lowry.

“What DeMar has done for Toronto, he 100% deserves to go up there,” George explained, reflecting on DeRozan’s nine years with the Raptors before his move to the San Antonio Spurs, just prior to Toronto’s title run in 2019.

“And Kyle’s longevity, he deserves it,” Paul added, acknowledging Lowry’s nine years with Toronto and his pivotal role in their 2019 championship run. Lowry remains one of the franchise’s most iconic players, cementing his place in Raptors history.