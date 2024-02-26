The Los Angeles Lakers have a +355 free-throw differential, which is significantly higher than the rest of the teams in the NBA. That has always been a trend with LeBron James’ teams, mostly because of his drive-heavy style.

Even so, James wasn’t satisfied with the way their loss vs. the Phoenix Suns was officiated. The Lakers only went to the line eight times en route to a double-digit setback.

James claimed that people are quick to call out the Lakers over their free throw differential, stating that this should prove that they don’t get any help from the referees. Notably, his coach, Darvin Ham, echoed the same sentiment.

Darvin Ham Agrees With Criticism Of Referees

“I’m not one to use referees as an excuse,” Ham said. “But it’s becoming increasingly tough because of the inconsistency. I’m seeing our guys get the same contact on them as we’re supposedly committing. And the whistle is not being blown.”

The coach also said the team is looking to take advantage of their playing style to get an edge in the free-throw line, so it’s been tough for them to adjust to the referees:

“That’s something we focus on, trying to win the free throw line every game. And so that’s tough,” Ham said. “I’m telling my guys to drive downhill; we’re trying to love and live in the paint. And you’re not getting calls. I see guys with their hands in our guys’ ribs or swinging, swiping at their heads, trying to block the shot but not getting the ball, but getting a piece of the body. And it’s not being called, as simple as that. So, we have to figure out ways to not let that be a problem, but it’s tough. Again, it’s frustrating when there’s so much inconsistency.”

Whatever the case, the refs have given the Lakers a helping hand a little too often, and that free-throw differential is just massive, so perhaps the officials will look to adjust from now forward.