The Golden State Warriors and coach Steve Kerr will have to hit the drawing board. Chris Paul isn’t a natural fit for their core, especially not next to Stephen Curry.

Great players can find a way to coexist, and it’s hard to find a more intelligent player than Paul. But at first glance, one can only wonder if they’re actually better with him.

At least, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t seem to think so. In a recent interview, Boogie criticized the Warriors for making this move, as he thinks Paul is a bad fit and past his prime.

DeMarcus Cousins Doesn’t Think The Warriors Are Better With Chris Paul

“I gotta be honest, I didn’t understand the Chris Paul trade,” Cousins said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “Then I looked at it like maybe they want to free up the books for next season. But as far as it being about basketball and Xs and Os on the court, I don’t really see that elevating the Golden State Warriors.”

“He’s up in age. You got rid of a young, youthful guy for an aging veteran. I’m not taking away from anything Chris Paul has done in his career; I’m just speaking on this stage of his career,” added Cousins. “I don’t see him elevating the Golden State Warriors.”

Of course, Cousins has been critical of Paul in the past, so maybe we should take his comments with a grain of salt. Then again, we can’t deny the fact that this will be an odd fit until proven otherwise.