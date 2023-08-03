The Golden State Warriors have thrived with their chaotic and full-motion offense, which is pretty much the opposite of what Chris Paul does. That’s why some find it tough to believe he can coexist with Stephen Curry.

Paul seemed to be reluctant to come off the bench for the first time in his career, which is another big concern regarding his ability to adapt and find success with his new team.

With that in mind, coach Steve Kerr revealed that he’s actually met with Paul and Curry to discuss what he wants from the newcomer in order to make another run at an NBA championship.

Steve Kerr Reveals What He Wants From Chris Paul

“I watched Steph [Curry] and Chris work out together,” Kerr said on NBA Today. “We’ve talked about our team. One of the things I told Chris was, we have to be more controlled this year. Last year, we were number 29 in the league in turnovers, in other words, second worst in the league, but we had the fastest pace in the league. That’s not a great combination. And one of the things I love about Chris is that he controls games. And, so I told him we need his ability to control the game at key times for us and he knows he’s going to adapt to some of the stuff we do. Especially when he’s playing with Steph, throwing the ball ahead, playing with a little more pace.”

“So I kind of like the idea of finding a better balance this year and being more under control, but still being, you know, really lethal offensively,” Kerr said. “And then of course, you know what Chris does in pick and roll and his midrange game, he always gives you a chance in every possession to get a good shot. And he’s, you know, one of the great point guards of all time. So we’re lucky to have him.”

That still doesn’t shed light on whether he’ll start or come off the bench, but it seems like things are going well, and he’s on board with what his new coach wants and needs from him.