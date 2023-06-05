The Denver Nuggets know that Nikola Jokic is special and since he joined the team things have changed for them. Jokic is likely to be tagged as the best center ever in less than a decade.

Jokic has experience playing in the playoffs but if he is injured during the postseason his team could be eliminated, the issue is the high dependence the Nuggets have on him.

During the 2023 NBA Finals, Jokic set a couple of incredible records, one good and one bad, but both records are hard to break no matter what type they are.

What former NBA champion said that Jokic needs more Marketing?

Kendrick Perkins referred to Nikola Jokic during the Pat McAfee Show with this phrase “We should to a better job of promoting and marketing him.” Pointing out that he needs the same attention that other top players like LeBron James, Curry receive by the media.

Perkins won just one NBA Championship ring during his career that spanned from 2003 to 2015, he won the ring in 2008 while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jokic arrived in Denver in 2015 and it wasn’t until 2019 that people started hearing his name when the Nuggets reached the playoffs that season.