Kristaps Porzingis will play the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season with the Boston Celtics, they hope that with him on the roster the franchise can go further, especially after last season they lost the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat 3-4.

The 2022 season was good for the Celtics but they lacked an extra player to help Jayson Tatum who had a performance like never before but some of his teammates like Jaylen Brown didn’t help him as much as he expected.

Porzingis career was projected to be one of the best for a European player in the NBA but so far he has played only 10 playoff games after a little over 7+ years playing in the NBA.

When will the Celtics pay Kristaps Porzingis?

According to reports by reporter Brian Robb and writing by Marc Stein, the Celtics could offer Porzingis a 2-year extension valued at $77m, but they would have to appeal since Porzingis opted for his player option at $36m.

Porzingis played three seasons for the Knicks from 2015 to 2018, another three seasons for Dallas from 2019 to 2022, and the last two seasons for Washington from 2021 to 2023. The good news for the Celtics is that he can play Center and PF.