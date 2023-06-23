NBA Rumors: Two teams tried to trade with Warriors for Jordan Poole before the Wizards

The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA by trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards to get Chris Paul in return. But it looks like this didn’t come out of the blue for the team.

Things seem to be changing fast for the Dubs after Bob Myers’ departure. Mike Dunleavy Jr. didn’t wait that much to make his first big move, which he seemed to have in mind for a while.

Poole was about to enter the first season of his four-year, $128 million deal, so the Warriors moved on from him before his new contract kicked in. According to reports, they were already in talks with other teams before sending him to the capital city.

Rumor: Warriors had talks with Spurs, Celtics over Jordan Poole trade

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports the Warriors also held conversations with the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics over a potential deal for the young guard.

“The Warriors did not seem to be widely shopping Poole’s contract, but they were clearly open to moving him. San Antonio registered interest in Poole, league sources told Yahoo Sports, although the Spurs never made a significant offer. There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden.”

Moving on from Poole may have been on the Warriors’ mind long before the Chris Paul trade, but it was Washington who came up with the right offer. Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether they did the right thing.