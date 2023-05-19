For years, NBA Twitter has been keeping tabs on Lana Rhoades’ social media activity, but not for the reasons one would think. The adult film star reportedly had a baby with a Brooklyn Nets player.

Rhoades claimed she dated one of the Nets players in 2021, and fans had pointed the finger at Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin as the potential fathers of her firstborn… Until now.

Rhoades’ recent activity on Instagram might have finally shed some light into the baby’s real father, as she shared a clip of Denver Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, who actually played for the Nets back then.

Twitter Detectives Claim Bruce Brown Jr Is Lana Rhoades’ Baby’s Father

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything, and it could be just a coincidence — albeit a strange one. With all due respect, Brown isn’t the biggest star on the team, so it’s odd that Rhoades chooses him, of all people, to hype the Nuggets up.

Also, Rhoades admitted that she didn’t actually enjoy that first date with the Nets player, citing that he had brought in a ‘backup date,’ and that they never actually clicked:

“The guy who invited me also invited one of the other girls and this isn’t the first time that this has happened to me that where I’ve been invited on a date and they also invite a ‘backup option,’” Rhoades said in a podcast.

“We ended up leaving dinner, not because of that situation because at that point, you’re already friendzoned, I don’t give a f*ck who you’re talking to, the date was really boring. I don’t want to be mean but me and this guy just didn’t click and I’m like what’s your favorite this, what’s your opinion on this, and he was just like, I don’t have opinions on anything, I don’t have favorite anythings, and he was serious and he wasn’t just saying that to shut down the conversation– he’s not spicy enough for me,“ the adult fim star concluded.

Rhoades has kept tight lips about the father of her child, but this will be a running joke and talking point for years to come. Whether that’s the truth or not, Brown may have found his most famous supporter yet.