A couple of months ago, the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers. He failed to lead the team to a new level and fulfill their potential as an NBA championship contender.

Rivers has a long history of shortcomings in the league. He did win a championship with the Boston Celtics, but most of his tenures have been full of postseason meltdowns.

That includes his final days with the Los Angeles Clippers. That’s why when he knew he was about to get fired, he sabotaged Tyronn Lue to try and land the Sixers’ job, revealed Gilbert Arenas.

Doc Rivers Stole The Sixers Job From Tyronn Lue

“Tyronn Lue was supposed to have that team,” Arenas said. “Doc sent Tyronn Lue to Philly and lobbied for him. ‘This is your guy, he’s a great coach, and this is gonna be good for you guys.'”

“It was a Game 7, Doc found out he was getting fired,” added Arenas. “He knew he was getting fired, so he called Philly and said, ‘I want the job now.’ You get backdoored like that, nothing good’s gonna happen.”

Of course, we already know that Arenas doesn’t mince his words and has some interesting theories. But it seems like he has his sources and knows exactly what happened, and this is not a good look for the former veteran coach.