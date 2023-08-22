Just like what happens every two NBA offseasons, James Harden is looking to bail on his team. As per usual, he feels disrespected and lied to, and he now wants to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Should that happen, it would be just a matter of time before Harden finds a reason to feel disrespected by his new team, and he’ll likely force his way out after another failed trip to the playoffs. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

This time, however, Harden has pulled a new trick of his big bag of moves to be traded, calling GM Daryl Morey a liar. That’s why even Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris had to chip in this time.

Josh Harris Opens Up On James Harden

“Listen, we’re hard at work,” Harris said. “I respect James. I want to, obviously, accommodate what he wants. At the same time, I have to think about a championship contending team, what we can get back. I’d love to convince him to stay. I understand that that’s not what he wants to do right now.”

“I’m going to keep working to resolve it in a way that everyone can live with and is positive for everyone, whatever that resolution is,” the executive continued. “I respect him as a basketball player, and as a person. It’s back to, these are, you’re dealing with people, right? And you’ve got to be there. We’ll see where it comes out.”

The Sixers need to find a way to get rid of him, but it has to come to a point where superstars stop holding their teams hostage. Especially superstars with no rings to show for all the trouble they bring.