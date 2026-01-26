NBA Rumors: Warriors not interested in trading Jonathan Kuminga with a Western Conference team

The Golden State Warriors are running out of time to make the moves their fan base expects, particularly as the situation surrounding Jonathan Kuminga continues to generate noise across the NBA. While several teams from the Western Conference have been linked to the former lottery pick, at least one potential suitor does not come close to meeting Golden State’s expectations.

Behind the scenes, the Warriors have made one thing clear: they are not interested in the Los Angeles Lakers’ reported trade package for Kuminga. According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Lakers and Warriors recently held brief discussions, but talks never gained real traction.

The framework proposed by Los Angeles centers on expiring contracts rather than long-term value. The reported offer includes guard Gabe Vincent and forward Maxi Kleber, along with a 2032 second-round pick, assets that Golden State does not view as meaningful in return for a young core player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a salary-matching standpoint, the numbers technically work. Vincent is in the final year of his contract and is earning $11.5 million this season, while Kleber is also on an expiring deal worth roughly $11 million. Financially, the structure fits. Strategically, it does not.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Kuminga’s numbers and value

Kuminga is 23 years old and remains a high-upside piece internally for the Warriors. During the current season, he is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field. Although his three-point percentage sits at 32.1%, his value has never been defined by perimeter shooting.

Advertisement

see also Warriors reportedly want to bring back 2022 NBA Champion in potential Jonathan Kuminga trade

He brings elite athleticism, defensive versatility, and the ability to generate rim pressure without a play being specifically designed for him. Kuminga is also in the first year of a two-year, $46.8 million contract and is earning $22.5 million this NBA season, making him both productive and controllable.

Advertisement

By comparison, Kleber is 33 years old and is averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 32.5% from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. Vincent, who is 29, is posting 4.7 points, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 33.0% overall and 36.0% from deep. From Golden State’s perspective, that gap in age, production, and upside explains why discussions with Los Angeles stall quickly.