Even despite this tough season, Julius 'Dr. J' Erving would still choose LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Find out why here.

For decades, people have engaged in a futile and never-ending debate about who's the greatest player in NBA history. Unsurprisingly, most of them always come down to either LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Jordan and James didn't even play the same position. They thrived under different sets of rules, playing in a different era, with different styles, and against different rivals. So, it's hard to be objective when discussing this matter.

Then again, for Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius 'Dr. J' Erving is an easy choice. For him, James' longevity and durability have put him in a league of his own, going as far as to call him ' The Chosen One'.

NBA News: Dr. J Says LeBron James Is The Chosen One

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

Interviewer: "LeBron is closing in right, on the all-time points record right now. So what are your thoughts on LeBron James and where he rests on the all-time conversation, the GOATness, if you will."

Julius Erving: "Well, he's gone past everybody for one thing. He comes in at 18 years old and he had the pro body and the pro ability as a high schooler. I really haven't seen anybody have that package. Moses, he was probably the closest and there was Bill Willoughby who it didn't work out for. And there were some other guys, like Kevin Garnett, but he's not LeBron and he's not Moses.

"So, LeBron is the Chosen One in that regard. He's gonna play into his 40s. He's gonna have, you know, a 22 or 23-year career. And nobody's done that in basketball either. Those last few years for Shaq and for Kobe, you know they were on the bench, they were on the sidelines. LeBron, it won't be the same for him. So he can still be that complete player... He's a total machine. He's gonna be the guy. He's gonna be the guy who re-establishes the bar for what the GOAT is."

Some will argue that longevity doesn't equal skill, and that's a valid point. Then again, what James is doing is unprecedented and not likely to be done again, so we have to give credit where it's due.