NBA News: Former LeBron James’ teammate faults Rob Pelinka for breaking up the 2020 Lakers team

LeBron James’ former teammate has revealed that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka is responsible for breaking up the 2020 championship-winning team.

There’s no question that the Los Angeles Lakers were a dominant force when they clinched the NBA title in 2020. With a roster full of stars led by LeBron James, the team seemed destined for even greater achievements if they had stayed together. However, according to a former member of that squad, the blame for the team’s decline falls squarely on Rob Pelinka.

Of that legendary championship-winning team, only two remained to try to repeat the feat. Those two were none other than LeBron James and Anthony Davis, one of the best duos in the NBA.

Yet, the Lakers have struggled to recapture their former glory, as the front office has tried and failed to build a championship-caliber team around their two superstars. Former Laker Dwight Howard is convinced that Pelinka is the reason the 2020 team fell apart.

Dwight Howard calls out Rob Pelinka

On his podcast, “Above The Rim with DH12,” Dwight Howard shared his thoughts with DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook, blaming Pelinka for dismantling the Lakers’ championship team and suggesting that “if we had run it back,” they could have won another title.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with his MVP trophy and Finals trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“After we won, they started tweaking the roster,” Howard said. “I’mma tell you who it was – Rob Pelinka, man. God, Rob, why did you do that to us, man? Rob, come on, man”.

“I still love you, Rob, but dang, man. We had the squad, bro. Even if we ran it back, we could have run it back. We would have been healthier for the next year,” he added. Howard’s comments echo the frustrations of many Lakers fans who believe that the team’s potential for a repeat was squandered by unnecessary roster changes.