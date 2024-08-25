NFL News: Jordan Love issues warning to Jalen Hurts, Eagles ahead of Packers' season opener

After an outstanding season, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are looking like bonafide contenders in the NFL. But their first test will come as they face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jalen Hurts in Week 1 on a special Friday night matchup in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Though, heedful of the Eagles’ weapons, Love is confident on his team and where they stand just 2 weeks shy of their debut.

As the Eagles and Packers make the trip down south to warm Brazil, Green Bay’s QB expressed his satisfaction with the way the teams has been working and their progress. Love’s wake-up call to Hurts and Philadelphia comes days after poor outings on joint practices and the preseason match against the Denver Broncos. Love and the Packers bounced back on team reps againts the Baltimore Ravens and the confidence level is now through the roof ahead of their clash with the Eagles during the opening weekend of the NFL season.

Although, most teams and players tend to be cautious on their statements prior to the regular season and take on a slow but steady approach, Love was self-assured and stated. “I like where we’re at offensively, and I think we’re ready to go, get the season started,” Love said, via the Packers social media. “I feel like as a team, as a whole, we’re definitely ready. It’s been a great training camp. Definitely got better every day…I think we’re definitely ready for Week 1.“

Packers vs Eagles set for a historic matchup in Sao Paulo

September 6th the NFL will host their first regular season matchup ever in South America. Green Bay will meet Philadelphia on a game that will showcase two of the best teams in the NFC and could help paint a better picture on where they stand in the league’s hierarchy.

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay packers (NFL 2023)

These two franchises had very different finishes to their 2023 seasons. The Packers exceeded their expectations and their starting QB put the league on notice after 3 seasons learning from Aaron Rodgers. The Eagles, on the other hand, had an egregious collapse and fell on the wildcard round. On the contrary, QB Jalen Hurts who came into the season as an MVP candidate, had a significant drop in production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers handing Jordan Love record-breaking deal

Regardless, the 2024 season is a clean slate for both franchises. When they meet at Arena do Corinthians in Brazil, none of their accomplishments or failures during the previous campaign will have any bearing. Jordan Love, although now widely acknowledged as a top QB in the league, will have to confirm that title week in and week out. Whereas Jalen Hurts will get the chance to prove his 2022 season was no fluke and that he can be the leader for the Eagles going forward.