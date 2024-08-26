Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, has had enough of Brian Flores, sending him a warning about the recent comments te former head coach said about him.

The relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores has deteriorated significantly. The quarterback has had enough of his former head coach and has issued a harsh statement to bring this matter to a definitive close.

In 2020, Brian Flores made the decision to acquire a new quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. The head coach used their 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft to select Tua Tagovailoa, who entered the league amid considerable skepticism.

Although Tagovailoa’s early years were challenging, he has since developed into a notable quarterback. Despite this progress, he wants nothing to do with Brian Flores, whom he believes nearly extinguished his passion for playing football.

Tua Tagovailoa sends strong message to Brian Flores

It appears that the only thing Tua Tagovailoa is grateful to Brian Flores for is drafting him. The quarterback recently aired his grievances with his former head coach, and it seems this feud may persist for some time.

Recently, Tagovailoa criticized Brian Flores, describing him as a “terrible person” and an inadequate mentor. The quarterback also expressed that he is much happier working with Mike McDaniel.

Flores responded to Tagovailoa’s comments by praising the quarterback and apologizing if his previous behavior was perceived as harsh. He acknowledged Tagovailoa’s huge talent.

Despite Flores’ response, Tagovailoa remains unconvinced of his sincerity. He has sent a firm message, emphasizing that the NFL relies on having a great quarterback on each team.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during a game against New England Patriots

“It’s a quarterback-driven league. I 100 percent think that,” Tagovailoa said. “Without a good team, without a good quarterback, I don’t think you can do much in this league. Sure, you can have a good defense. There’s really good offenses in this league, you’ve got to put up points and you’ve got to find ways to do that. So, I definitely believe that — for sure.

“There’s nothing more I’d like to add to that,” Tagovailoa said during a press conference.

What is Tua Tagovailoa’s salary at the Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, recently signed a new contract extension. He inked a 4-year, $212 million contract, which includes a $42 million signing bonus. This averages out to about $53.1 million per year.

With this new deal, Tagovailoa is now one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the league. The Dolphins have high expectations set on him, and he must live up to them to prove he was worthy of that extension.

