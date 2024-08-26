Kamilla Rakhimova's profile: Age, ranking, earnings and social media

Russian player Kamilla Rakhimova is one of the rising talents on the WTA Tour. Here's what to know about this player, including age, best rankings and more.

The WTA Tour has always been characterized by a fierce competition between established and rising talents in tennis. So, while some players such as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are trying to maintain their spots in the elite, others, such as Kamilla Rakhimova, are fighting their way in.

With appearances in all four Grand Slams and epic battles against top players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Rakhimova is looking for her chance to play in the biggest stages in the world.

So far, she has won three doubles titles on the WTA Tour along with two doubles titles on the WTA Challenger Tour and eight singles and six doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. Here’s what to know about this tennis player.

How old is Kamilla Rakhimova?

She was born on August 28, 2001. As of 2024, she is 22 years old. She is from Yekaterinburg, Russia. She is 5’ 6’’ tall, and plays right-handed. She started playing at five years old.

What is Rakhimova’s highest ranking?

She has career-high WTA rankings of world No. 65 in singles, achieved on 12 June 2023, and No. 65 in doubles, attained on 6 June 2022. She is coached by Yulia Pilchikova, and her favorite surface is hard.

How much has Rakhimova earned in her career?

So far, she has earned $1,760,706 in prize money, according to the WTA official website. Some of her best results in singles include the 2023 semifinal in Bogota (l. Stearns) and 3r at Roland Garros (l. Sabalenka).

Does Rakhimova have an Instagram account?

Yes, you can find her on Instagram under the user @kamilla200. She often posts about her tennis’ career, as well as her travels and fashion. She has around 11.4K followers, a number that will surely go higher as her career advances.