NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes something clear about LeBron James' contract

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has made her thoughts clear on the contract extension signed by LeBron James ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Even though his future looked uncertain for months, LeBron James ended up agreeing on a two-year, $101.35 million deal to stay on the Los Angeles Lakers for at least the 2024-25 NBA season. And Jeanie Buss couldn’t be happier about it.

During an appearance on “Petros and Money” on AM 570 LA Sports, the Lakers owner dubbed James’ deal “a bargain,” making it clear the team is completely sure about his salary. Additionally, Buss claimed there was no problem with letting The King play in the Olympics, praising his role on the Lakers both on and off the court.

“I think, he’s so competitive, it’s really gotta be something that he wants to do. We always support our players in the decisions that they make in regards to playing for their national team or not. It was something that was important to LeBron and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he’s still a bargain to me,” Buss said, via Lakers Nation.

“He’s absolutely amazing. Because we’re a salary cap league, there’s only so much that we can pay him. He brings us the notoriety in the league but also internationally. He’s a huge star and he’s a great leader for this team. What he does for our young players, what he does for the community. We’re proud to be partners with him. It’s the same as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, because we’re in a capped league, they probably should have been paid twice what they get. But we can only pay him the maximum.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

James will still be in control of his destiny though as his new Lakers contract includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. That means there’s still a chance he can hit free agency next year, but the team may have made the perfect move to avoid that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Lakers quietly search for the next superstar to succeed LeBron James

Lakers pair LeBron with Bronny James

With the Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, LeBron’s dream of playing with his eldest son will become true thanks to the purple and gold.

The USC Trojans guard is expected to spend the most of the 2024-25 season with the Lakers G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, but ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski believes LeBron and Bronny will get to play together in the NBA opening week.

Advertisement

Of course, LeBron can still decide to play elsewhere by opting out next year. But with Bronny in LA, chances are he won’t do so. And if the Lakers prove they can contend this year, James will have even more reasons to stay.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James, Bronny get to know date for potential first NBA game together on Lakers

Jeanie Buss has high expectations on LeBron James’ son Bronny

In the same interview, Buss heaped praise on Bronny’s work ethic, defending LeBron’s eldest son from the critics. In the Lakers owner’s eyes, the 19-year-old can be an important contributor to the franchise.

Advertisement

“We need to give him a fair shot to prove he belongs in a Lakers uniform,” Buss said. “Everything we’ve seen—his work ethic, his resilience, especially given the pressures of being the son of a superstar—shows that he’s committed and passionate about this. If we can fill our roster with players who have that same drive, the sky’s the limit.”