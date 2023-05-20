Draymond Green is a basketball savant. He’s one of the most intelligent and articulate players in NBA history, and his defensive IQ and playmaking were key to the Golden State Warriors success.

However, as great as he is, he’s become a bit of the butt of the joke online for his never-ending praise of LeBron James. He’s been called a double agent, and fans online mock him for going out of his way to defend his friend and rival.

That was the case again. Green didn’t care for those who claimed that Victor Wembanyama was a better prospect than James, lauding the French stud but reminding everybody just how great James was back in the day.

Draymond Green Defends LeBron James In Comparisons With Victor Wembanyama

“There has been a lot of talk on ‘Is Wemby the best prospect since LeBron?’ I saw some people say he’s the best prospect ever. Of course everyone’s gonna say that now, but let’s not forget how big of a prospect LeBron James was,” Green said.

“LeBron James was a phenom from 15 years old. LeBron James was the number one pick as a 15-year-old. So although we like to move on fast to the next thing, I’m not just going off the rail and saying he’s a better prospect than LeBron. However, he is probably – definitely the best prospect since LeBron, and probably the second-best prospect ever,“ he added.

Moreover, Green claimed that there’s just a handful of players that NBA scouts wouldn’t trade for Wembanyama right now, obviously including his beloved friend LeBron and Stephen Curry.

“I’m not sure how many [players wouldn’t be dealt for Wembanyama] but there’s definitely a few,” Green said on his podcast. “LeBron wouldn’t be. Steph [Curry] wouldn’t be. I don’t think Luka [Doncic] would be, Joker (Nikola Jokic) wouldn’t be. I think there’s a few more names out there.”

Green has a valid point right there, and one should never jump the gun on these prospects. Then again, the fact that he’s once again gone out of his way to defend LeBron is borderline hilarious.