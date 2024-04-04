Even though it took him a while, it sems like Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has finally changed his mind about Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs got a unique talent with that first-overall pick. Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA world by the horns, swatting shots into the stands and then putting defenders on skates on the other end of the floor.

His defensive impact has been particularly remarkable. He can hunt players in the perimeter or alter everything around the rim, which is why he’s leading the league in steals and blocks by a significant margin.

With that in mind, and after further review, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had no choice but to change his mind about him, admitting that he should, indeed, be the Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green Says Victor Wembanyama Is The Defensive Player Of The Year

“I lied, Wemby should be the Defensive Player of the Year because he’s that amazing defensively,” Green said on his podcast. “The way he impacts the game defensively, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball, it’s a problem. When you drive to the hole and guys maybe have a layup and turn the other way, that’s a blocked shot in some sense. I don’t know what lab he was created in, but I need to create me a son in that lab because the dude is unbelievable.”

He Changed His Mind

Notably, just a couple of weeks ago, Green had stated that as great as Wembanyama was defensively, his team’s lack of success hurt his chances of winning the award:

“He’ll have these numbers and he’ll have opportunities to win Defensive Player of the Years,” Green said. “I personally don’t think that is this year. Even if Rudy Gobert wasn’t having the year that he’s having and their team wasn’t having the season that they’re having, I still don’t think you can give that award to somebody who’s on the 24th-best defense in the league.”

The craziest part about Wembanyama is that this is the absolute worst he’s ever going to be. We’re talking about, potentially, the greatest defensive player this game has ever seen, at least numbers-wise.