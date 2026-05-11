Draymond Green claims he would have been punished more harshly than Victor Wembanyama after ejection

In Game 4 between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, a situation occurred that generated a lot of discussion, and it was the ejection of Victor Wembanyama for an elbow to Naz Reid. Draymond Green responded strongly on his social media.

One X user pointed out that if Green had done what Wembanyama did, people would be calling for a suspension. Green responded by taking it a step further. “Y’all have called for my career for less,” Green wrote.

Green, of course, has an extensive history that would influence any possible punishment. Wembanyama’s record is nowhere near as extensive. On the other hand, it is worth noting that Green would not benefit at all from being cleared in this case. And there is a lot of truth to that. There are still opinions debating whether that action deserved an ejection because Wemby did not do it intentionally; if it had been Green, the opinions would have been different.

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Will Wemby be available?

On some occasions, depending on the severity of the flagrant foul, the player can be suspended for a certain number of games. On this occasion, Wemby was not affected by that. Game 5 is next in San Antonio, and the biggest headline is that Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama will be available for selection. It was not an injury situation that would have kept him out, but rather a controversial call that had already received a resolution.

Y’all have called for my career for less. https://t.co/CUDr4X7yJK — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 11, 2026

After review, the NBA announced Monday that Wembanyama would face no further discipline, which in essence meant no suspension or fine. He is now eligible for Game 5 on Tuesday at home court.

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This was Wembanyama’s first-ever ejection in his career. Perhaps that played a role in the league’s decision not to punish him further. The Frenchman is not known for being a dirty player, or at least has not shown that side in his game.

How did the situation happen?

Wembanyama was ejected early in the second quarter for elbowing Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the neck area while battling for a rebound. It was initially called a foul, but later upgraded to a Flagrant 2, which meant the French superstar was handed the automatic ejection hammer blow.

Wembanyama, who came into the game on the back of a 39-point performance in Game 3, only saw 12 minutes of action. After the game, attention turned to the league to see if his punishment would go beyond an ejection. However, the 7-foot-4 superstar was only handed a slap on the wrist.