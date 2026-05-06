Are Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu playing tonight? Timberwolves visit Spurs in Game 2

Tension builds as the Minnesota Timberwolves head to face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2, with all eyes on Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu as late updates could shift the balance of this playoff matchup.

Anthony Edwards is officially listed as questionable for Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Spurs, while Ayo Dosunmu also enters the matchup with a game-time decision after both players appeared on the latest NBA injury report.

According to updated reports ahead of tip-off, the popular shooting guard is still managing a left knee bone bruise that has lingered since the previous playoff round, while Dosunmu continues to deal with right calf soreness.

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into Game 2 trying to build on their opening win, but all attention remains on Edwards’ status after he was able to return in Game 1 despite not being at full strength, logging limited minutes.

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How and when did Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu get injured?

Anthony Edwards is currently managing a left knee bone bruise suffered during the previous round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, while Ayo Dosunmu is dealing with a right calf injury that has kept him in and out of the Timberwolves’ rotation.

Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu in 2026 (Source: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images — Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Both players were officially listed as questionable ahead of Game 2, with their status expected to be decided close to tip-off. Edwards originally picked up the injury in a physical postseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

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Despite that, he surprisingly returned in Game 1 of the series against San Antonio, logging limited minutes while still producing key scoring stretches. Reports indicate the team has been closely managing his workload to avoid aggravation.

Dosunmu’s situation has been more gradual, with calf soreness developing after heavy minutes earlier in the postseason. The issue escalated to the point where he missed multiple games, before being upgraded to a day-to-day status.

Minnesota has described his recovery as “maintenance-based”, meaning his availability depends heavily on how he responds during pregame testing.

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How important are them for the Timberwolves roster?

Anthony Edwards is the clear franchise centerpiece for the Minnesota Timberwolves, serving as their primary scorer, offensive creator and emotional leader in high-pressure playoff situations.

His presence dramatically changes their ceiling, as he consistently draws defensive attention that opens space for teammates like Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. When he is on the floor, Minnesota operates as a top-tier Western Conference contender.

Ayo Dosunmu, while not the franchise star, has become a crucial rotation piece during the postseason due to his scoring bursts and defensive versatility. His 40+ point playoff performance earlier in the run highlighted his ability to change games off the bench, making him a key X-factor in close matchups.

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Together, both players shape Minnesota’s depth and flexibility. Edwards drives the system, while Dosunmu provides secondary scoring punch—meaning Game 2 could swing heavily depending on whether either is fully available.