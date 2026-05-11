Wemby ejected: Is Spurs star facing suspension for Game 5 vs Timberwolves?

Victor Wembanyama’s ejection in Game 4 has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the San Antonio Spurs, as the team now faces questions regarding his availability and the potential fallout for its upcoming clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in a precarious position regarding Victor Wembanyama after the star center was ejected Sunday night in Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama was tossed following a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, leaving his availability for a pivotal Game 5 shrouded in uncertainty.

While the ejection was immediate, a suspension is not yet guaranteed. The NBA utilizes a point system for flagrant fouls; an automatic one-game suspension is only triggered once a player exceeds three points in a single postseason. The final decision now rests with the NBA League Office, which will conduct a formal review of the incident.

Because a Flagrant 2 carries a two-point value and Wembanyama has no prior flagrant offenses this postseason, the play does not trigger an automatic ban. However, the Spurs must wait for the league to determine if the contact warrants further disciplinary action beyond the standard ejection.

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As the series heads back to the floor tied at 2-2, the looming decision hangs over both locker rooms. While Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves look to capitalize on the momentum, the Spurs are bracing for the league’s ruling on their franchise cornerstone.

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama has been ejected against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



As the officials announced it, Wembanyama turned to Harrison Barned and asked, “What does that mean?”



On his way off the court, he was firing up his teammates before heading to the… pic.twitter.com/lwwyODpyHT — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) May 11, 2026

Understanding the NBA’s flagrant point system

Wembanyama’s ejection has sparked significant debate regarding his status for the next game. To understand why he wasn’t immediately barred from Game 5, it’s important to look at the postseason point structure:

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Flagrant 1: 1 point

Flagrant 2: 2 points

Automatic Suspensions: Triggered once a player exceeds 3 total points in a single postseason.

No automatic ban, but a fine is coming

While the NBA deliberates on a potential suspension, Wembanyama is already facing financial consequences for the Game 4 exit. Following a league review of any Flagrant 2 ejection, the player is subject to an automatic fine, which typically starts at a minimum of $2,000.

The uncertainty surrounding Wemby comes at the worst possible time for San Antonio. As the Spurs fight to keep their deep playoff run alive in a crowded Western Conference, losing their defensive anchor for Game 5 could prove to be the turning point of the series.

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