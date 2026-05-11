Kelly Oubre Jr. admits frustration with NBA free agency despite strong numbers with the 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr. is another of the many players who will have to face free agency, and he had to offer a harsh critique despite putting up good numbers, especially regarding what he has done with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. faced the media with a heavy heart after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2026 NBA playoffs by the New York Knicks. Following a 144-114 loss in Game 4, Oubre spoke candidly about his love for the city and his desire to stay, while also expressing significant frustration with how his consistent production hasn’t always translated into long-term security.

Reflecting on his journey, Oubre Jr. is being as honest as Joel Embiid was recently about his time with the 76ers and the weight of professional expectations. “I’ve averaged 20 points in this league and still find myself barely getting any contracts,” Oubre admitted, noting that while he loves Philadelphia, the uncertainty of free agency remains a tough road for him every summer.

The versatile forward believes he has evolved as a player and hope his improved maturity will be reflected in his next deal. “I hope I did myself a good service by being more efficient, slowing down, and playing better overall basketball,” he added, emphasizing that his goal is to provide stability for a team.

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Oubre Jr. career stats and contract

Oubre Jr. has been a vital part of the Sixers‘ rotation, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game throughout the 2025-26 regular season. His career highlights include a peak scoring season with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged 20.3 points, proving he can be a high-volume offensive threat when given the minutes and a consistent role.

Knicks fans TOOK OVER Philly and the Sixers bench is DEVESTATED



Kelly Oubre Jr: "I don't know, man." pic.twitter.com/BfRgumiCYw — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 9, 2026

In terms of his financial situation, Oubre recently played under an $8.38 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which he exercised to remain in Philadelphia. Over his ten-year NBA career, he has earned over $82 million across various teams, but he has frequently moved between franchises on short-term deals rather than securing a long-term home.

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As he enters unrestricted free agency this summer, there is a strong possibility he remains with the 76ers if both sides can agree on a multi-year valuation. Given his defensive versatility and his connection with the fan base, Oubre Jr. has made a compelling case to be a permanent fixture in the “Process” alongside stars like Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.