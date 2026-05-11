NBA Rumors: Warriors target Kawhi Leonard to strengthen Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors reportedly look to pursue Kawhi Leonard to support Stephen Curry and compete in the next NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a comeback that surpasses expectations from last NBA season, and even more so with the No. 11 draft pick to make a selection that gives them what they need, and that is exactly what they are planning to do to help Stephen Curry, with Kawhi Leonard being one of their targets.

According to Jake Weinbach, the Warriors will likely shop the No. 11 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate impact player that can help maximize the remaining years of the Steph Curry era. The Bay Area side remains in win-now mode after signing Steve Kerr to a new two-year deal.

And something else that was also mentioned is that Kawhi Leonard, Trey Murphy III, and Michael Porter Jr. would be notable names for Golden State to monitor on the trade market. The Warriors would most likely attach first-round draft compensation to Jimmy Butler’s $56.8M expiring salary in any blockbuster deal.

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Butler as the main tool to get something done

The Warriors could gauge Butler’s trade market this offseason as they evaluate the roster’s direction. Butler is recovering from a torn right ACL suffered in January. He underwent surgery in February and is expected to miss nine to 12 months, placing a potential return in the late 2026 NBA season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the LA Clippers.

He is 36 and under contract through 2026-27 after signing a two-year extension following his arrival from the Miami Heat. He is owed $54.1 million next season and $56.8 million the year after.

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The Warriors still count on the old guard

It is still too early to say that Curry and Green will remain with the Warriors, but it is almost a fact that they will, and now with Steve Kerr agreeing to a two-year deal, signaling the organization still intends to compete rather than reset.

The Warriors will go against desperation and against all odds. After coming off a season where injuries badly affected them, they will aim for consistency and health for a better postseason.