Draymond Green, the veteran power forward for the Golden State Warriors, has shared a rare perspective on Klay Thompson’s departure from the franchise. According to Green, Thompson’s decision to join the Dallas Mavericks had a major impact on the California team.

The departure of Klay Thompson opened the doors for the Warriors to make important moves in the free-agent market. The franchise acquired players such as De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson, thus strengthening its roster.

While Thompson’s priority was clearly to find a new environment where he could feel more comfortable, his departure also had a positive impact on the Warriors’ salary structure. This allowed the team to make the necessary additions to stay competitive in the NBA.

How did Klay Thompson’s departure benefit Golden State?

Draymond Green has shared a fresh perspective on Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors. “What Klay just did, and nobody will give him credit for this, is he just relieved this organization of the financial hardships that the organization was starting to face. He still did it for the organization, but nobody will say that.” Green said in recent statements.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to making a basket in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on April 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Green acknowledged that Thompson wasn’t happy at Golden State last season and that his departure was mostly due to personal reasons. However, the power forward stressed that the shooting guard’s decision also allowed the Warriors to have greater salary flexibility to strengthen the team.

New opportunity for the Warriors

The NBA is a business, but it is also an exciting sport where human relationships play a fundamental role. The departure of Klay Thompson marks the end of an important stage for the Warriors, but also the beginning of a new chapter for both the player and the franchise.

A closed chapter for Klay Thompson

Importantly, Klay Thompson’s decision to leave the Warriors was primarily driven by his desire for a fresh start. The shooting guard was looking for a change of scenery and an opportunity to demonstrate his talent in another team. While his departure benefited the Warriors financially, it’s essential to remember that Thompson’s priority was to find a place where he could fully enjoy basketball.