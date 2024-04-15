With the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings set to rematch, this time in the Play-In Tournament, Draymond Green shared his thoughts about what to expect in this game.

NBA fans must be licking their chops right now. Following a crazy regular-season finale, the postseason and Play-In Tournament matchups are all set, with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings re-igniting their feud.

Those teams met in the first round of the playoffs last season, with Steve Kerr’s rallying from an 0-2 deficit to get the best of them. Now, they’ll square off in a win-or-go-home situation.

With that in mind, Warriors defensive star Draymond Green shared his thoughts on this matchup, and he knows it won’t be easy to take them down on the road again.

Draymond Green Talks About Matchup With The Kings

“It’s always a playoff-type game,” Green said of facing the Kings. “You feel that. You go into their arena, their fans want to light the beam and see us lose and beat the crap out of us. And when they come here, we want to beat the crap out of them. A lot of familiarity amongst the two organizations. It kind of has brewed into that. For us, it’s another game that we have to go win. We got to get it done.”

Green is no fan favorite in Sacramento. His incident with Domantas Sabonis granted him plenty of detractors on the other side of Northern California. Of course, the Kings have also waited for a full year to get back at them.

The Kings Are Ready For The Warriors

“I mean, it’s exciting – we get to get a little payback from last year,” Davion Mitchell said. “We know they’re going to come in here with energy because we’re playing a home game. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be physical, but I think we’re ready for it. The whole year, I think we prepared ourselves for it, playing physical on both ends of the floor and I think we’ll be ready.”

You may or may not like the Play-In Tournament, but these one-off games are very exciting. This time, the Warriors could be facing their toughest task yet, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can take care of business again.