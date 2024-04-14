Even though neither team has secured a spot in the playoffs, Draymond Green isn't worried about a potential win-or-go-home matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have a positive record vs. the Lakers this season.

The Lakers eliminated the Warriors last season.

Draymond Green Talks About Facing LeBron And The Lakers In The Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors finished the NBA season well above .500. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean much in today’s stacked Western Conference.

They were the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds for most of the campaign, and a matchup in the Play-In Tournament seemed to be the likeliest scenario. Fast forward to the end of the regular season, and that hasn’t changed.

The Lakers and Warriors are likely going to be in a win-or-go-home scenario against each other. Nonetheless, Draymond Green isn’t too worried about LeBron James and company.

Green Is Confident Ahead Of Potential Play-In Tournament Matchup With Lakers

“We’ve beaten the Lakers the last couple of times,” Green said on the latest edition of his podcast. “The Lakers are always a tough matchup, having [Anthony Davis] on the court always makes a difference. I am very confident if we played them in a play-in situation that we could win — that we will win.”

Green Could Have A Bigger Role

Even so, it’s not like he’s overly confident. He knows that, given his well-documented shooting woes, the Lakers could dare him to shoot. That’s why he had to keep the hot hand going after going 5-for-7 from three in their latest matchup:

“I had kind of a couple of weeks where my shot didn’t feel good at all,” Green said. “But really, I was just staying in the gym putting the work in. And now I’m taking what the defense gives me. If they’re going to sag off like they were – I knew coming into this game that they were going to play like that – I just wanted to come out and not hesitate to shoot. Knowing that they were not going to close out, just raise up and shoot it with confidence.”

We’re heading towards the final chapters of LeBron James’ rivalry with Stephen Curry, and it will be a shame to see one of them go home and not make the playoffs. Then again, this only makes this matchup all the more exciting.